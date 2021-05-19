Today’s cars use computers (and the requisite microprocessor chips) for everything from engine controls to stability and antilock braking systems to in-car infotainment centers. Earlier this year, Ford and GM curtailed production because of the shortage, and it appears Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is the next to succumb. JLR is halting production at two of its U.K. factories. The problem is so acute that industry-analysis firm IHS Markit predicted that nearly 700,000 vehicles were not built in the first quarter of 2021 due to semiconductor shortages.