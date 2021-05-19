Ford’s Dagenham Engine Plant in Dagenham, U.K., will manufacture the latest advanced-technology diesel engines for the next-generation Ford Transit Custom. Beginning in early 2023, the vehicle will be built by Ford Otosan, a joint venture in Kocaeli, Turkey. An alliance between Ford and Volkswagen will also see the next generation Volkswagen one-ton commercial vehicle being built in Kocaeli.
magEzine news
Advanced Diesel Engines for Ford Transit
May 19, 2021
