Cummins Inc. of Columbus, Ind., is finalizing its first production part made using metal binder-jetting additive manufacturing technology, a significant milestone for the company. The critical emissions component is a lance-tip adapter used in high-horsepower engines, which injects diesel exhaust fluid into the engine exhaust stream to reduce the amount of nitrogen oxides (NOx) emitted from Cummins’ engine systems.
magEzine news
Cummins Finalizes First Binder-Jet AM Part
May 19, 2021
