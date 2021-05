No, it’s not a typo. Skyrmions are tiny magnetic vortices, which are considered to be promising candidates for tomorrow’s data-storage needs. In 2009, it was determined that tiny magnetic vortices formed in manganese silicide. These Skyrmions were named for British physicist Tony Skyrme, and they have been considered promising candidates for future magnetic storage devices.

If you are intrigued, you should check out the story because it is more than I can summarize in a paragraph.