When government funds are available, it seems as though all of the pigs line up at the trough. I never knew so many things were infrastructure! The Aluminum Association is lobbying Congress to include industry priorities such as production and recycling in the country’s infrastructure spending. The support the aluminum industry seeks would take the form of grants or forgivable loans for capital investment in next generation, low-carbon aluminum production.
Infrastructure Funds to Support Recycling
May 19, 2021
