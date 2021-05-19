General Motors announced plans to invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant in Pontiac, Mich. The investment will be used to renovate the existing facility and install new, highly flexible fabrication machinery and presses to support future electric-vehicle production. GM anticipates the investment will create 20 new positions. The “Flex Fab” sheet-metal fabricating technology will enable repeatable, custom and precise stamping, reducing costs for low-volume applications.

In other news, GM officially opened a new production facility in Concord, N.C., where it will manufacture the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier for the U.S. Army. The 75,000-square-foot plant includes a digital operating system utilizing Bluetooth-enabled tools to meet U.S. Army requirements with extreme precision. The facility will build ISVs, which are based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture, in support of a $214.3 million U.S. Army contract award. The Army has an acquisition objective of 2,065 vehicles for the Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.