Mark Hemsath, former vice president of SECO/VACUUM Technologies LLC, is joining Nitrex’s Heat Treating Services Sales division. He will be taking on the role of vice president of sales Heat Treating Services, Americas. His main responsibilities will include managing the North American heat-treatment sales division and growing the business for key customers in target industries.

Hemsath has over 30 years of experience in the heat-treating industry and has contributed to several technical publications and conferences over the years. His experience includes: marketing and sales for technical industries; engineering in processes and materials such as heat treating, metallurgy, process gases and high-temperature reactions; engineering in furnace design and build, high-temperature alloy applications, advanced controls and automation, material handling and conveyors, safety requirements, NFPA 86 issues, combustion of gases and burners, and processing with reactive gases; and legal expertise with contracts, product liability, depositions and equipment safety. Hemsath has also worked for Advanced Heat Treat Corp., SECO/WARWICK Corp. and MH Thermal.

“Mark is a seasoned heat-treating professional with many years of sales-management experience in the thermal-processing industry. His expert technical and process knowledge will be a great asset to Nitrex and will help reinforce our position as the leading global provider of integrated heat-treatment solutions,” said Jason Orosz, president of Heat Treating Services at Nitrex Metal Inc.