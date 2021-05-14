SECO/WARWICK will deliver a solution heat treatment line to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), an Indian manufacturer in the aerospace sector. The order is the largest production line for aircraft skins in the history of both companies. SECO/WARWICK will build a production line for the solution heat treatment of aluminum alloys. It will meet the stringent requirements for AMS 2750F and AMS 2770 standards. The equipment will be used for the production of aircraft skins, empennage and center-wing boxes. The line includes a rapid-quench electric furnace (drop-bottom type), mobile quenching tank, rinsing tank and additional equipment (including a chiller and loading baskets).



The working zone of the furnace is 7,500 mm long x 3,000 mm wide x 3,000 mm high (295 x 118 x 118 inches), with the capacity to process huge sheets of aluminum. Such a large working zone reduces the number of joints in the skin, which is advantageous in the manufacturing of aircraft skins. The line will ensure a guaranteed +/- 5°C load temperature uniformity, load cooling in either a polymer or water quench, and will remove the polymer sediment remaining after quench. In addition, the system can be used for artificial aging in the furnace.