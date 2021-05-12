Anchor Harvey, an aluminum forging company that seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation, announced the launch of its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Workgroup. The new in-house working group draws from Anchor Harvey’s technological leadership and experience in forging components for the automobile and motorsports industries. By creating high-strength, lightweight forged aluminum components – such as steering knuckles, control arms, suspension components and structural nodes – the EV Workgroup will focus on vehicle parts built for increased range in support of manufacturers creating the next generation of transportation.

Freeport, Ill.-based Anchor Harvey is aggressively going after every aspect of what it takes to manufacture electric vehicles to make a meaningful impact toward building a zero-emissions future. Investments over the past several years to incorporate data acquisition systems, digital monitoring processes, and preventive and predictive maintenance services have positioned Anchor Harvey with a competitive advantage in creating the precision-forged components that are critical to the success of both individual electric vehicles and the entire EV industry.