The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) heads back to Cleveland, Ohio, for its 2021 Fall Seminars and Tabletop Exhibition. The Combustion Seminar and the Safety Standards and Codes Seminar will be held concurrently on November 9-10 at the InterContinental Cleveland.

“Cleveland has been the site of some of our most successful seminars,” said IHEA Executive Vice President Anne Goyer. “Cleveland is a drivable location for many of our potential attendees. After more than a year without in-person events, we want to make it easy for many who want to attend our popular seminars. We have worked with the host facility to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our attendees.”

IHEA remains an industry leader in education by providing expert-led, unbiased training, both in-person and virtually. IHEA continued its online offerings over the past year to keep manufacturers moving forward. This fall, IHEA will bring the industry face-to-face again with their in-person seminars. Attendees will have access to a tabletop exhibition and reception on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 9. Tabletop exhibitors will include a wide variety of companies involved in industrial thermal processing.

The Combustion Seminar is presented by industry professionals from leading heat-processing companies who deliver relevant information on combustion technologies. The comprehensive Safety Standards and Codes Seminar covers critical safety information for those involved with a wide range of industrial thermal-processing applications, as well as the 2019 updates to the NFPA 86 standard.

IHEA seminars and speakers always receive high marks on evaluations. Attendees often comment on the knowledgeable presenters and great tips they can apply to their processes immediately.

Both classes offer the perfect mix of technical information and the opportunity to attend the tabletop exhibition to interact with speakers and suppliers of the products and services discussed throughout the seminars. IHEA’s Fall Seminars and Tabletop Exhibition are an outstanding way to lead, learn and grow.

IHEA members receive significant discounts on seminars. Consider joining IHEA today to save on registration fees. End users receive four vouchers with their membership that can be used to register for seminars for FREE. Visit www.ihea.org for more information about membership and to register for the seminars.