Fives, a global industrial engineering group, and JSW Dolvi Works, part of India’s leading steel producer JSW Steel, successfully discharged the first hot slab from a new reheating furnace in late March. JSW Steel contracted Fives to design and supply two reheating furnaces for its new hot-strip mill at Dolvi works in the state of Maharashtra. According to Fives, the furnaces both have the highest capacity installed in India at 450 metric tons per hour. They also feature high environmental performance and low fuel consumption. The first furnace was ignited in January 2021.

According to Fives, the first slab was discharged in very good conditions without skewness or skid marks.