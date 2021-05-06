Nucor Corp. announced that its Board of Directors approved a project to upgrade the company’s engineered-bar mill in Nebraska to better serve the automotive market. The modernization project will include a new reheat furnace, new intermediate mill, and coil inspection and trimming station. The $58 million investment is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2022. When completed, the upgrades will enhance Nucor Steel Nebraska’s ability to produce engineered-bar and coil products with improved surface quality and reduced decarburization, which are required to meet high-end engineered-bar automotive applications.

In addition, the project will further Nucor’s commitment to safety by allowing employees to do their work away from the rolling process. Nucor Steel Nebraska, located in Norfolk, has been operating since 1973 and employs 500 workers. From 2012 to 2015, Nucor invested heavily in Nebraska to boost its production of SBQ steel for the engineered-bar market.