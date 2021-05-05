A Kia recall includes nearly 167,000 Soul and Seltos vehicles that may need their engines replaced due to problems with the piston oil rings.

According to a report, the 2-liter engines in the 2020-2021 Soul and 2021 Seltos might have piston oil rings that were not heat treated properly, which may cause damage to the Kia Nu MPI engines. Kia, which knows of four engine fires but no crashes or injuries, said the heat-treating process was corrected with engines produced as of June 30, 2020.

There are 147,249 recalled Kia Souls and Seltos in the U.S. and 19,634 recalled in Canada. Kia dealers will inspect and possibly replace the engines once the recall begins June 11, 2021.