Saab conducted a successful test flight in March with its JAS 39D Gripen two-seat trials aircraft, which included a 3D-printed component to test and demonstrate how the technology could be employed to assist battlefield damage repair.

The Gripen was fitted with a replacement hatch in the aft of the starboard wing/fuselage joint fairing. The hatch was removed from the aircraft and placed in a 3D scanner. The resultant model was programmed into a 3D printer, which produced the part using the PA2200 polymer.

According to Saab, post-flight testing of the hatch showed that no structural changes had occurred. Click here for more information.