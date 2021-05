A new coating for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) promises extended driving for electric vehicles (EVs). When applied to LIBs, the coating shows improved cycling stability even after being charged and discharged more than 500 times.

The technology, which was developed by scientists at South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and described in a paper published in Nature Energy, can greatly suppress intergranular cracking, chemical side reactions and impedance growth.

