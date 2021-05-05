Alcoa will supply sustainable aluminum for the wheels on the Audi e-tron GT, the first vehicle to use metal from a revolutionary technology that eliminates all direct carbon dioxide emissions from the traditional smelting process.

The company is providing aluminum to Ronal Group for the manufacture of the Audi e-tron GT’s high-performance alloy wheels, which are produced with a combination of metal from ELYSIS zero-carbon emissions smelting technology and EcoLum, Alcoa’s low-carbon aluminum brand.

Alcoa invented the zero-carbon emissions technology that ELYSIS, a joint-venture company co-founded by Alcoa, is working to ramp up to a commercial scale. The process emits pure oxygen as a byproduct and eliminates all greenhouse-gas emissions by replacing the carbon anodes used in traditional aluminum smelting with inert, proprietary materials.