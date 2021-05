The 2021 Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen F1 race car includes 304 additively manufactured metal parts, which more than doubles the amount from the 2020 model.

The part breakdown is as follows: 76% are aluminum alloys, 22% are titanium alloys and 2% are stainless steel. The combined weight of the 304 metal AM parts is approximately 33 pounds. The vehicle, the C41, was manufactured in partnership with Additive Industries.

