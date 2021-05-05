Nitrex supplied a turnkey gas nitriding system to Ohio-based aluminum extrusion die manufacturer Youngstown Tool & Die (YTD) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The system adds Nitreg controlled nitriding to YTD’s range of heat-treating services. YTD relocated to a larger manufacturing facility in summer 2020 and made investments in new production and finishing equipment to increase its manufacturing capabilities and meet growing demand. As part of the new production, YTD installed a Nitrex pit-type nitriding system that has a 4,400-pound capacity for treating aluminum extrusion dies.

The installation of a Nitrex system makes it possible for YTD customers to obtain greater performance results from treated dies. Since aluminum extrusion dies undergo extrusion cycles in conditions that include high temperatures, abrasion and wear, periodic nitriding with Nitreg technology ensures optimum results of the nitrided layer, which translates to longer-lasting extrusion dies. In addition to improving die quality, Nitreg also contributes to reduced costs associated with tooling, downtime, corrections and profile quality.