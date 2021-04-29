United States Steel Corp. expanded its commitment to sustainability by setting a goal targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To achieve its net-zero goal for 2050, U.S. Steel expects to leverage its growing fleet of electric-arc furnaces (EAF) coupled with technologies such as: direct-reduced iron; carbon-free energy sources; and carbon capture, sequestration and utilization. Achievement of the goal also depends on public-private collaboration across industries and global stakeholders to develop supportive breakthroughs, including access to commercially available carbon-neutral electricity sources.

The net-zero goal builds on U.S. Steel’s existing goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions intensity by 20% across the company’s global footprint by 2030. It follows the company’s acquisition of technologically advanced Big River Steel, the only LEED® certified steel mill in the United States.

Last month, U.S. Steel introduced a new sustainable steel product line called verdeX. In April, U.S. Steel became the first steel company based in North America to join ResponsibleSteel, a global not-for-profit forum for all members of the steel supply chain and civil society organizations to work together to promote steel’s contribution to a sustainable future. Membership in ResponsibleSteel provides a framework, standard and certification process to drive the responsible sourcing, production, use and recycling of steel.