Tenaris plans to restart activity at its two plants in Pennsylvania: the Koppel melt shop and Ambridge seamless pipe mill. The plant in Koppel – the company’s first domestic steel shop – is finalizing an investment announced in 2020 to upgrade its steel bar size capabilities while also incorporating additional improvements in safety and automation. Tenaris has since increased its investment to include the revamping of existing cranes used to feed the furnace with scrap metal and a new production management system to improve process control at the steel shop. The more than $15 million investment is projected to be completed in May with production to start up in June.

Tenaris’ Ambridge seamless mill is scheduled to come back online in late summer following a period of temporary suspension due to market conditions.

In addition to the approximate 250 recalls and new hires planned for Koppel and Ambridge, Tenaris has been expanding teams at its three Texas facilities (Bay City, Houston and Conroe) and at its plant in Hickman, Ark. In total, the company will have expanded its U.S. workforce by about 1,000 in the coming months.