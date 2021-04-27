Materialise opened a new 3,500-square-meter Metal Competence Center for 3D printing in Bremen, Germany. The company invested approximately $9 million to construct the facility, which has the capacity for more than 30 industrial metal 3D printers and over 120 employees. Materialise previously operated two facilities focused on metal 3D printing in Bremen, including a software development and distribution center and industrial manufacturing center. The Metal Competence Center unites and expands Materialise’s metal 3D printing sites in Bremen under one roof to support integrated production and development. It will also enable increased collaboration between software development and manufacturing teams to better serve industrial customers around the world.

Materialise’s focus on metal 3D printing has expanded in recent years due to increasing demand for the technology. The company’s work at the new facility will also focus on research to create more sustainable metal 3D printing