SMS group received an order from Corporación Aceros Arequipa SA (CAASA), based in Lima, Peru, for a 120-ton vacuum tank degasser for its Pisco site. The degasser will be integrated into the already-delivered SMS group melt shop and enable CAASA to expand production in terms of quantity and quality. The degassing process aims to reach the lowest possible level of hydrogen content in the steel, which is required for CAASA to produce high-carbon grades for grinding balls. Nitrogen removal and oxygen control are other important factors for the production of further SBQ grades.

Commissioning of the vacuum tank degasser, which includes a movable cover and mechanical vacuum pumps, is scheduled for early 2022.

Aceros Arequipa manufactures long and flat steel products – including corrugated sheet, wire, steel sections, bars and pipes – for the construction, civil engineering and mining industries. In addition to supplying the local market, the company exports its products to Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and the United States.