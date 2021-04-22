Quintus Technologies delivered a hot isostatic press (HIP) to full-service additive manufacturer Burloak Technologies. The Oakville, Ontario-based company will use the HIP to significantly increase production and deliver new levels of mechanical performance and strength properties in parts for mission-critical applications. The unit combines high pressure, heat treatment and cooling in a single process, which removes several operations from the AM production line. The HIP’s highly customizable cooling cycle can be programmed to stop at a specific temperature while maintaining the desired pressure setpoint. Rapid cooling under pressure minimizes thermal distortion and non-uniform grain growth in components, producing finished parts with optimal material properties.

The model QIH 60 press includes a hot zone measuring 16.14 x 39.37 inches (410 x 1,000 mm), which is an area large enough to process any component printed on most powder-bed machines, according to Burloak Technologies. It operates at a maximum temperature of 2552°F (1400°C) and maximum pressure of 207 MPa (30,000 psi).