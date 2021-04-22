Super Systems Inc. (SSI) completed a controls upgrade for Elmira Heat Treating in Elmira, N.Y. The scope of the project included a new 9220 control system for a vacuum furnace at the heat treater’s 80,000-square-foot facility. The 9220 is a vacuum furnace recipe-based controller that is the command center for control, I/O and redundant data logging for the processes performed on the equipment. The instrument was integrated into Elmira Heat Treating’s existing plant-wide SuperDATA SCADA package for plant-wide visibility, historical load tracking and recipe selection based on shop-order part numbers.

Elmira Heat Treating also uses SSI equipment on its batch IQ, temper, car-bottom and nitriding furnaces. Founded in 1962, the company provides carburizing, hardening, nitriding and vacuum services for customers in various industries.