A team of engineers, material scientists and manufacturing experts developed a new patent-pending process for binder-jet additive manufacturing (AM) and sintering of aluminum. The project, co-funded by the ExOne Company of North Huntingdon, Pa., and Ford Motor Company, reportedly results in components with properties comparable to those found in die casting.

While other AM aluminum alloys have been laser manufactured, the new process is reported to offer greater speed and is expected to increase Ford’s efficiency. This will allow the company to affordably manufacture complex AM parts, which are proven to reduce size and weight, provide consolidation and improve performance.