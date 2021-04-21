Germany’s Volkswagen announced that it is accelerating its move away from the internal combustion engine (ICE). They expect fully electric vehicles to make up more than 70% of its European sales and over half of its sales in the U.S. and China by 2030. The Volkswagen Group, of which VW and Audi are key members, previously planned to introduce its final ICE platform in 2026 with a lifecycle ending by 2040.