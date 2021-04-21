Kennametal Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pa., recently launched Stellite 21 AM™ powder. It is reportedly the first Stellite™ powder qualified for laser-beam powder-bed fusion (PBF-LB) additive manufacturing (AM). Stellite 21 alloy, known for its corrosion resistance and wear, has a history of success in traditional manufacturing applications in the oil and gas, power-generation and aerospace industries.

Learn more.