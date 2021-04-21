Furnacare Inc., TAV Vacuum Furnaces’ U.S. group company, received an order for a horizontal vacuum heat-treatment furnace from a U.S. automotive aftermarket company that manufactures fuel injectors, diesel injectors and pumps, and mechatronic engine controls. The furnace, which has useful dimensions of 24 inches wide x 24 inches high x 36 inches deep, provides a solution for high-vacuum heat treatment for different components. The maximum gross charge is 1,800 pounds, and the maximum operating temperature is 2200°F (1204°C).

The thermal chamber is insulated with rigid graphite boards covered by a flexible foil that protects them from the flow of the cooling gas during the quench. A large pumping group allows for rapid evacuation of the chamber and high operating vacuum levels, and a closed-loop gas-cooling system combines high flow capacity and pressure to guarantee fast and uniform cooling of the load.

The control instrumentation includes a SCADA system that provides comprehensive monitoring and control of the furnace, an over-temperature controller, and a PLC that checks both the furnace components and the cycle. The furnace also includes a safety PLC, which is necessary for an efficient and integrated realization of a homogeneous, fast and reliable safety chain.