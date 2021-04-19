Steel Dynamics Inc. plans to invest $225 million in two new flat-roll steel coating lines to be located in the southern United States to support its Sinton Steel Mill in Texas, which is scheduled to begin production in late summer 2021. The lines will be comprised of a 300,000-ton flat-roll galvanizing line with Galvalume coating capability and a 240,000-ton paint line. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat-roll steel mill is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 3 million tons, with the capability to produce the latest generation of advanced high-strength steel grades. Steel Dynamics expects the new coating lines to begin production in the second half of 2022.

Steel Dynamics also plans to invest between $175-200 million in two new flat-roll steel coating lines to be located in the Midwest to support its regional flat-roll steel operations. The lines will be comprised of a 300,000-ton flat-roll galvanizing line, also with Galvalume coating capability, and a 240,000-ton paint line. Site location selection and engineering specifications are underway. Steel Dynamics expects the new Midwest coating lines to begin production in the second half of 2022.