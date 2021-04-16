Lucifer Furnaces received an order from Southwick & Meister Inc. for a box furnace. The Meriden, Conn.-based manufacturer of collets, bushings and cutting tools will use the furnace – its third Lucifer box furnace – to heat treat under nitrogen atmosphere. The 9-inch-high x 12-inch-wide x 18-inch-long chamber is lined with 5 inches of a combination of lightweight firebrick hot face backed with cold-face mineral wool for energy-efficient operation and low outside shell temperature. The furnace is fabricated from 10-gauge sheet steel reinforced with structural-steel members continuously welded to form a solid shell for operation with a positive flow of inert atmosphere.

Powered with 9.5 kW and heating to 2100°F (1149°C), the furnace heats by heavy-gauge coiled-wire elements supported in high-temperature cast monolithic holders. A 1-inch-thick cast hearth plate protects floor brick and supports the workload. The temperature is regulated with a Honeywell DC2500 digital controller.