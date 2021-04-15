Airforge OH 40028 is a non-graphitic die lube formulated for aluminum forging. With more automotive suspension parts being forged from aluminum, there is a need for a modern, environmentally friendly forging lube. The lubricant is best used for aluminum forging applications up to 1200°F. Airforge OH 40028 displays superior material flow, optimal lubrication and excellent finish on forged parts. The dilution rate with water is 1:5 to 1:20. It can be used with all common spray systems.

