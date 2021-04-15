PPG HI-TEMP 1027HD coating is a next-generation, ambient-cure coating engineered for challenging corrosion-under-insulation (CUI) conditions. It provides excellent protection against corrosion on pipes, vessels and construction parts when plants are in operation. The highly durable coating is formulated to withstand severe temperature cycles ranging from -320°F (-196°C) to 1000°F (540°C) and resists dry exposure with intermittent temperature peaks of up to 1200°F (650°C). PPG HI-TEMP 1027HD coating also protects coated pipes, parts and assemblies in changing ambient temperature conditions. The coating protects those same components from damage and wear before and during new construction, when they are stored, handled and erected on the building site.

