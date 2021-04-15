Refractory sheet type RSLE-57 is a low-thermal-expansion, high-strength reinforced silica matrix composite. Designed for use as a high-strength insulator in induction hot-press applications, these sheets are suited for any application that requires a material with superior hot strength at temperatures as high as 2192°F (1200°C). RSLE-57 maintains its properties up to 3002°F (1650°C) provided there is no significant fall in temperature. This material will exhibit surface glazing while retaining its strength at these elevated temperatures. RSLE-57’s very low thermal-expansion coefficient and high density combine to give it thermal shock resistance not found in other structural ceramic composite materials. These properties give it a longer life in most hot pressing and induction heating applications.

