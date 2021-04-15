XSYTIN-360, a new line of high-performance solid ceramic end mills, combines Greenleaf’s phase-toughened XSYTIN-1 substrate with a unique cutting geometry that offers 10 times higher productivity and tremendous cost savings. The strength of the material allows the user to apply chip loads similar to solid carbide end mills with higher speeds common to ceramic machining. These ceramic end mills provide customers with significant increases in productivity over current solid carbide or ceramic products. The XSYTIN-1 material, introduced in 2016, was engineered to machine a wider variety of materials than any other ceramic in the industry. The structure of this phase-toughened ceramic exhibits high wear resistance and outstanding thermal shock resistance. The end mills have shown the highest material removal rates and increased productivity on a wide range of materials.

