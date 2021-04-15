A high-speed-fusion industrial 3D printer, the Roadrunner, operates at speeds and precision levels well beyond current state-of-the-art production platforms. With temperature capability and available build areas greater than those of competing systems, the Roadrunner system is designed to address the most demanding aerospace and advanced automotive applications. Specific applications include: direct printing (aerospace interiors and ducting, drone components and other general industrial applications); tooling and fixtures (manufacturing aids, automation and robotics tooling, and lift assist tooling); and prototyping parts (automotive, aerospace, medical and heavy equipment).

