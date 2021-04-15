CAST-X HT high-temperature heaters operate up to 1110°F (600°C). Process gases such as nitrogen, argon, CO and CO2 are suited for this heater, but flammable liquids and gases can also be safely heated – even at significant flow rates and pressures. CAST-X is an easily integrated inline heater with industry-standard flow-tube sizes and compatibility with most worldwide voltages. It is offered in two standard sizes: CAST-X HT 500 has power to 1500 watts and a ¼-inch fluid/gas flow tube; CAST-X HT 2000 accommodates higher-flow applications with power to 6 kW and a ½-inch flow tube. All CAST-X heaters have a no-contact design, where the heated media never contacts the heating element. The heated media flows through a spiral-wound stainless steel or Inconel flow tube, which is isolated inside the heater body.

