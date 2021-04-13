The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) is ready to deliver a safe and healthy environment for its 2021 Annual Meeting, scheduled for July 26-28 at the beautiful Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Fla. Situated on the west coast of Florida, the Don CeSar is a historic hotel located on a stretch of beach that was recently named the top beach in the United States by Tripadvisor.

“Beyond the majestic and recently renovated art deco hotel, IHEA will once again deliver outstanding presentations that impact business today,” said IHEA Executive Vice President Anne Goyer. “It’s been far too long since our membership has had the opportunity to see each other in person. The connections people make during in-person events is so important, and after more than a year our members are looking forward to getting together at an IHEA meeting.”

To ensure we can hold a safe meeting, IHEA staff members have been working closely with the hotel staff regarding health and safety protocols. While some are continuously evolving, we encourage anyone planning to attend the event to become familiar with the required procedures in place. You can read the current hotel protocols by visiting https://www.doncesar.com/health-and-safety. IHEA will remind attendees of these approximately two weeks prior to the event, and IHEA will also abide by state and local health and safety protocols in place at the time if they are over and above the hotel procedures.

That said, we want to provide a highlight of the programming that will be a part of IHEA’s 2021 Annual Meeting. Featured presentations include:

Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Bob Vasquez, United States Air Force

The Power of SUPERvision

One of IHEA’s most popular speakers, Chief Master Sgt. Bob Vasquez returns with a new presentation based on his recently published book, The Power of SUPERvision! Every supervisor who aspires to become a SUPERvisor needs SUPERvision. SUPERvision starts with how you see yourself. What you see is what you’ll be. How do you see those people entrusted to you? How you see them is how they’ll be. How do they see you? Vision is important. SUPERvision is critical!

Doug Glenn, Heat Treat Today

Letters to Our Children: Things We Wish They’d Remember

This presentation will be a light-hearted look at life and lessons we might want to pass onto our kids. They are the next generation to follow in our footsteps and keep our beliefs, industries and businesses going. Doug’s presentation promises to provide plenty of thoughts for serious consideration.

Chris Kuehl, Armada Corporate Intelligence

Economic Update: Does the Roller Coaster Continue?

An annual favorite, IHEA economist Chris Kuehl will give an economic update with his take on what lies ahead in these still-uncertain times. His message is honest, informative and always a highlight of IHEA’s Annual Meeting.

Tim Lee, Honeywell Thermal Solutions

Surviving the Unexpected

Did any company truly anticipate what happened in 2020? Sure, there are companies that have crisis-management plans, but did anyone really expect the severe challenges everyone faced last year? How did companies handle the crisis, and what changes have been implemented to ensure survival moving forward? IHEA member and past president Tim Lee will share insights from his experiences over the past year in dealing with the crisis at hand and moving forward. This discussion will also allow for other members to share their experiences in dealing with the crisis.

Additional Annual Meeting Highlights

In addition to our featured presentations, traditional IHEA activities will be offered, including our committee meetings, welcome reception, a golf tournament, beach activities and IHEA’s annual gala dinner.

We know it will be hot in Florida in July, but IHEA has worked hard to minimize outdoor activities in the middle of the day when it is the hottest, and we are sure that our outstanding program will attract many members to this year’s event … again, in a safe environment.

“We are anxious to welcome members and spouses and family members to our 2021 Annual Meeting in July,” said IHEA President Scott Bishop of Alabama Power. “We realize how challenging the past year has been for our industry and membership, but we are looking forward to bringing everyone together again to help all of our businesses move forward. I hope I will see you at the Don CeSar this summer.”

For complete program information and to register, please visit www.ihea.org/event/21AM.