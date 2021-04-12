Tenaris is scaling up industrial activity, including heat treatment, at its plant in Conroe, Texas. The company will add about 140 employees to support the facility’s ramp-up, which includes a $600,000 investment in IT and automation infrastructure. Tenaris is adding crews to operate the heat-treatment and finishing areas of the facility. Pipes undergo heat treatment to obtain defined metallurgical properties and are then finished, which is the last part of the manufacturing process. Finishing consists of threading, stenciling, inspections and final rounds of testing.

Tenaris will be bringing its Bay City, Texas, seamless mill to full capacity, and Conroe will support processing loads. For the ramp up, Tenaris has been onboarding its teams with comprehensive training, a combination of virtual, in-person classroom and on-the-job, depending on the area of focus.

Activity at the Conroe mill had scaled down in 2019 due to reduced drilling activity, subsequent low demand for tubular products and continued high level of imports of OCTG.