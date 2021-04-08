On Wednesday, March 24 at 4:28 a.m. (EDT), SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the sixth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first-stage booster.

Dubbed Starlink 22, this was the 23rd overall Starlink mission. SpaceX aims to provide high-speed Internet access to users around the world through its Starlink mega constellation. The company has already launched more than 1,300 internet-beaming satellites into orbit.

You can watch a replay of the mission here.