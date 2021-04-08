According to National Defense, the United States Air Force is making technology investments to prepare for current and future energy challenges. To be more specific, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is investing in four efforts: advanced engine concepts, weight and power reduction, advanced or alternative fuels, and batteries.

The AFRL is currently developing technology for next-generation turbine engines and is looking for adaptive engines with variable turbines and ultra-compact combustors for long-range air superiority. As for weight and power reduction, the lab is investing in hydroelectric and hybrid electric technologies.