Nucor CEO Leon Topalian says the American steel industry can handle any increased demand stemming from passage of an infrastructure bill in an interview on “Balance of Power.”

When asked if the U.S. steel industry has the capacity, Topalian said: “I can tell you from a manufacturing sector, we stand poised and ready to handle a meaningful and substantial infrastructure bill, as well as the complexities that come with it.”

