According to its 2020 sustainability report, aluminum producer Constellium increased the amount of production scrap it recycled last year. Approximately 40% of the feedstock consumed by the Paris-based company was scrap material.

Constellium sells aluminum for use in industries including packaging, automotive and aerospace. The company operates a facility in Muscle Shoals, Ala., that is capable of recycling 340,000 metric tons of post- and pre-consumer aluminum scrap per year, including used beverage cans (UBCs).

In other news from its sustainability report, Constellium is conducting R&D to reduce beverage-can weights by 10%. Learn more.