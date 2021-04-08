Wall Colmonoy has fully installed what it says is the first Desktop Metal Shop System in the United Kingdom. Using Desktop Metal’s binder-jet technology, Wall Colmonoy can now offer affordable and fast metal 3D printing of small to medium parts. The Shop System complements the offerings of Wall Colmonoy’s Precision Components business. The division, based in Wales, encompasses a 23,500-square-foot machining facility and 19,000-square-foot casting foundry. The binder-jet printer will enable Wall Colmonoy to collaborate with customers by developing additive-manufacturing prototype or parts components, moving theoretical designs into proven applications without the restrictions of conventional subtractive manufacturing techniques. Components can be developed and manufactured for fit and function trials utilizing the company’s wear- and corrosion-resistant solutions for demanding applications or simply for end use in a desired application.

With turnaround time up to 10 times faster than typical powder-bed fusion alternatives, the Shop System is optimized for low- to medium-sized production runs. It is suited for applications within the automotive, manufacturing and marine industries. The Shop System has a maximum individual part size of 350 x 220 x 100 mm and can print hundreds of parts per day, depending on the size of the part. Initial production runs will use 17-4PH stainless steel, with Colmonoy® nickel and Wallex® cobalt alloys expected to follow.

Wall Colmonoy also intends to use the printer to produce new parts for its atomization plant in Pontardawe, Wales. 3D printing parts will allow the company to quickly implement tooling improvements and reduce the downtime associated with waiting for replacement parts.