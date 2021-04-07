Nikon Corp. acquired majority ownership of Morf3D Inc., a metal additive-manufacturing (AM) company specializing in AM and engineering for the aerospace, space and defense industries. El Segundo, Calif.-based Morf3D helps customers realize the potential of AM to solve complex design and manufacturing challenges. Using additive design and analytical tools combined with serial production experience, the company accelerates fully optimized functional structures and build processes.

In July 2019, Nikon established the Next Generation Project Division to accelerate the launch of new growth businesses, including materials-processing technologies. The company intends to drive industrialization of digital manufacturing by leveraging synergies resulting from strategic investments and alliances with industry-leading companies worldwide. Nikon’s products are used in applications ranging from advanced semiconductor manufacturing and mass production of panels for televisions and smart devices to medical systems and satellites.