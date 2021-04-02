It’s hard to believe how much has changed in the past year. When I wrote my annual April column in early March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t yet a reality in the United States. What a difference 12 months can make.

Obviously, things are much different the world over since last April. For the purpose of this column, however, we’ll focus on the changes that have taken place here at Industrial Heating.

As I’m sure you’re aware, Industrial Heating no longer has a print edition. Instead, we have a new digital magazine platform and a recently redesigned website – both improved for reader/viewer benefit. At first glance, it’s easy to see that the new digital edition is a tremendous upgrade over the old version. Click here to learn how to easily navigate the emagazine. The same can be said for our redesigned website, which has a much cleaner look and is easier to use. Check out the new look (www.industrialheating.com), and let us know what you think.

Another change at Industrial Heating can be found in our editorial pages. Dan Herring, The Heat Treat Doctor, is retired and no longer contributing his monthly column. We have tabbed several industry experts to take Dan’s place with our monthly “Technical Talk” column. So far, failure analyst Debbie Aliya (February) and consultant David Pye (March) have written columns. It’s brazing authority Dan Kay’s turn in April.

Longtime “Federal Triangle” writer Barry Ashby unfortunately passed away in late 2020. It would be impossible to replace Barry, but – in an effort to continue covering government and politics – we added a monthly “Washington Watch” column in Federal Triangle’s place. Columnist Omar Nashashibi is a D.C.-based lobbyist and strategic consultant. His lobbying firm, The Franklin Partnership, has a manufacturing practice that currently includes five trade associations covering 3,000 small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses.

In addition, we have a quarterly column provided by the Reshoring Initiative. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to grow U.S. and North American manufacturing by 40%, eliminating the trade deficit. The objective of this column series is to help you get more than your share of that growth.

A slight change occurred with our quarterly “Academic Pulse” column. The Advanced Casting Research Center (ACRC) has replaced Carnegie Mellon University as the contributing author. CMU has been with us since the column’s inception in 2017, but we look forward to what the ACRC – one of the largest industry-university alliances in North America – will share.

Something else new at Industrial Heating is our “Interviewing the Author” podcast, where Editor Reed Miller interviews the authors of technical articles in the magazine. Listen as they answer some questions and provide additional information.

Yet one more change is our annual directories, which are no longer part of the magazine. In July 2021, Industrial Heating will publish our first Directories eBook, which will include ALL of our directories in one convenient location. Those directories include: March’s Commercial Heat Treaters Directory, April’s Aftermarket Directory, July’s Buyers Guide (Manufacturers and Products) and November’s Materials Characterization & Testing Buyers Guide. The Directories eBook will be deployed via email several times to keep you up to date with the latest information from all of our trusted suppliers.

Much like the world we live in, a lot has happened at Industrial Heating since March 2020. However, as we celebrate our 90th anniversary in 2021, one thing remains the same: Industrial Heating is still the International Journal of Thermal Processing.