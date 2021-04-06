Victor Oreskovich, owner of JTL Integrated Machine Ltd. (JTL) and Trenergy Inc., announced the acquisition of Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. Niagara Falls, Ontario-based Can-Eng has been designing and manufacturing thermal-processing equipment for ferrous and nonferrous metals since 1964. The acquisition expands Oreskovich’s family of companies to further enhance and leverage each group’s ability to include customized engineered solutions. With the addition of Can-Eng, the combined resources will increase to over 250 associates, operating at four separate locations, consisting of more than 300,000 square feet of available floor space with modern manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition will position Can-Eng for strategic growth and development activity in thermal-processing and heat-treatment markets previously not explored.

JTL is one of the largest machining facilities and fabrication shops in North America. Established in 1964, the Port Colborne, Ontario-based company offers full-service precision component manufacturing capabilities that include heavy-metal fabrication, assembly, surface finishing, high-accuracy laser inspection and metrology capabilities. St. Catharines, Ontario-based Trenergy is a global supplier of infrastructure-critical, code-specified pressure vessels, drums, superheaters, economizers, waste-heat boilers, heat exchangers, gas coolers and moisture separators.