Primetals Technologies will supply an RH degasser, continuous slab casting machine and material-handling equipment to AM/NS Calvert for its new steel meltshop in Calvert, Ala. A 50-50 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corp. (NSC), the facility will be capable of producing 1.5 million tons of slabs annually to feed its existing hot-strip mill. This expansion will give AM/NS Calvert full control of production quality and the flexibility to produce a range of high-quality steel grades for the automotive industry. Construction is expected to take two years.

Primetals Technologies’ scope of supply includes a 180-ton twin RH degasser plant. The system includes the patented combined vessel and ladle (CVL) lifting system, the combined oxygen-burner system (COB Lance), mechanical vacuum pump, ladle treatment stands, wire feeder station, argon stirring emergency lance, and Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems. This RH degasser plant is designed to produce enhanced product quality like interstitial-free steel grades and ultra-low-carbon steel grades. The single-strand, bow-type, continuous casting machine can produce slabs ranging in thickness of 235-255 mm, widths of 950-2,050 mm and lengths of 4.2-11.75 meters.