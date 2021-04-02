SECO/VACUUM received an order from a global aerospace manufacturer for a gas-quench vacuum furnace. It is the company’s second order for its U.S. plant in less than one year. The furnace, which meets Class 2 requirements per AMS 2750F, will be installed in the company’s Center of Excellence and will be used to heat treat 3D-printed parts. The Vector 2-bar quenching unit is equipped with a high-vacuum diffusion pump and convection heating for improved performance at low temperatures.

The company ordered a turnkey solution from SECO/VACUUM, which includes auxiliary equipment such as a closed-loop water system, gas reservoir, loader and carbon-fiber fixturing. SECO/WARWICK Group has delivered a range of heat-treatment equipment to this company – including HPGQ furnaces for heat treatment of exotic electrical steels and aircraft hydraulic parts – for locations in the United States, Poland, Indonesia, Singapore and France.