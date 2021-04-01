Quintus Technologies will deliver a hot isostatic press (HIP) to the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials IFAM in Dresden, Germany. The HIP will permit researchers to refine processes for pressure-supported heat treatment, which is used to maximize theoretical density, ductility and fatigue resistance in high-performance materials. Applications for the new system include the hot isostatic pressing and heat treatment of specialty materials such as nickel-based superalloys and intermetallic compounds like titanium aluminides, as well as densification of the unconventional microstructures associated with additive manufacturing (AM).

The press incorporates heat treatment and cooling in a single process known as high-pressure heat treatment (HPHT). HPHT combines stress-relief annealing, HIP, high-temperature solution annealing, high-pressure gas quenching (HPGQ) and subsequent aging or precipitation hardening in one integrated furnace cycle. The furnace chamber has a diameter of 6.69 inches (170 mm) and a height of 11.4 inches (290 mm). The HIP operates at a maximum temperature of 2552°F (1400°C) and a maximum pressure of 30,000 psi.

According to the Fraunhofer Institute, the new system will be used for R&D projects and will also be available as a service for carrying out predefined HIP cycles. It will be installed in the Innovation Center Additive Manufacturing ICAM of Fraunhofer IFAM Dresden, where AM technologies are a major focus.