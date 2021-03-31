L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped two heat-treating furnaces to a manufacturer of brick dies, textured stucco rollers and extrusion equipment for the construction industry. The furnaces, which will be used to meet an immediate need for increased heat-treating capacity, have internal working dimensions of 18 inches wide x 12 inches high x 24 inches deep. They will provide a supporting role in the company’s die manufacturing process.

Included is a spring-assist vertical-lift door that allows for effortless loading and unloading at high temperatures. A Bartlett program control can store multiple programs and includes over-temperature protection. Both furnaces include a sheathed thermocouple; a slot in the door for access into the furnace; a bench-mounted, powder-coated CNC-machined case; a ceramic hearth plate with standoffs; a door limit switch that turns the power to the elements off if the door is opened; an on/off toggle switch with control fusing; and a power plug.